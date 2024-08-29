China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

Shares of CPHI opened at $0.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. China Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.21.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a negative return on equity of 54.31%.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

