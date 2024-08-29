Christine J. Spadafor Sells 1,242 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $74,967.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BYD traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $59.93. The stock had a trading volume of 487,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,904. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.80. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $967.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.49 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,747,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $44,773,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,756,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,638,000 after acquiring an additional 628,512 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth about $20,440,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12.5% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,031,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,046,000 after purchasing an additional 335,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BYD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $337.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

