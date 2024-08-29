ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Director Kristin Patrick Sells 23,000 Shares

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) Director Kristin Patrick sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $82,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ChromaDex Stock Down 3.4 %

CDXC opened at $3.37 on Thursday. ChromaDex Co. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.40 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

Institutional Trading of ChromaDex

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the second quarter worth $56,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the second quarter worth about $88,000. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDXC. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDXC

About ChromaDex

(Get Free Report)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.