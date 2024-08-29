Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,165 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.10% of Church & Dwight worth $24,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 35,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.8 %

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,320. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.55 and its 200 day moving average is $103.67. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,722 shares of company stock valued at $23,139,816 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.