CIBC Raises Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$166.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price target raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$155.00 to C$166.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RY. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$157.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Argus raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$166.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$161.50.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:RY traded up C$1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$161.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,004,763. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$150.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$142.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$228.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.85. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$107.92 and a twelve month high of C$162.73.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.95 by C$0.31. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of C$14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.27 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.8601286 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 12,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.46, for a total transaction of C$1,721,604.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,243.81. In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 54,354 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.15, for a total transaction of C$7,889,646.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,628.83. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 12,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.46, for a total value of C$1,721,604.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,243.81. Insiders have sold a total of 101,302 shares of company stock worth $14,592,565 in the last quarter.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.