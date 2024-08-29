Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital upgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

CNK opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.25. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $679,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,581.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 5.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 108,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 491.0% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 99,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 82,493 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,253,000.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

