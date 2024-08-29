Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRUS. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 10,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 79.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CRUS traded up $2.82 on Thursday, reaching $144.33. The stock had a trading volume of 454,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,735. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $147.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.48 and a 200 day moving average of $110.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.50. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $374.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

View Our Latest Report on CRUS

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $591,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,704.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total value of $1,343,837.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,212.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $591,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $544,704.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,259 shares of company stock valued at $3,348,759. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.