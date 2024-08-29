Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.42 EPS

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($1.42), Zacks reports. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $176.55 million during the quarter.

Citi Trends Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,159. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $123.25 million, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.39. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Citi Trends from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Citi Trends from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.34 per share, for a total transaction of $58,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,568,986 shares in the company, valued at $49,684,189.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kenneth Duane Seipel bought 135,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,575,539.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,090,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.34 per share, with a total value of $58,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,568,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,684,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 484,461 shares of company stock worth $9,890,483 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

