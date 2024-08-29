Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLW traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.62. 138,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,922. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $560.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $586.40 million during the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

CLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Further Reading

