CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 7200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

CMC Metals Trading Down 20.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57.

CMC Metals Company Profile

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

