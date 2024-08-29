CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.15

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.15 and last traded at $52.05, with a volume of 42182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

CNA Financial Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $1,297,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CNA Financial news, EVP Jane Elizabeth Possell sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $213,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,832.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,297,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNA Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CNA Financial by 97.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,760,000 after purchasing an additional 570,172 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CNA Financial by 570.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 529,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,411,000 after buying an additional 450,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,068,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,247,000 after buying an additional 334,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in CNA Financial by 786.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 153,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 136,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

