Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Short Interest Update

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Performance
Shares of CDROW stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.90. 495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,826. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. Codere Online Luxembourg has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21.
Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile
