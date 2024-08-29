Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Short Interest Update

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Performance

Shares of CDROW stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.90. 495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,826. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. Codere Online Luxembourg has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21.

Get Codere Online Luxembourg alerts:

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.