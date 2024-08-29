Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 271.62% from the company’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Codexis’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of CDXS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 44,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $208.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. Codexis has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $4.91.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 87.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Codexis during the first quarter worth about $97,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Codexis by 57.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Codexis in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Codexis by 72.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

