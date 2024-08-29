Cohort (LON:CHRT) Hits New 52-Week High at $900.00

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 900 ($11.87) and last traded at GBX 876 ($11.55), with a volume of 96161 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 878 ($11.58).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Get Cohort alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cohort

Cohort Stock Up 5.6 %

Cohort Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £361.71 million, a PE ratio of 2,363.16 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 823.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 745.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a GBX 10.10 ($0.13) dividend. This is an increase from Cohort’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,947.37%.

Insider Activity at Cohort

In related news, insider Simon Walther sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 836 ($11.02), for a total value of £11,361.24 ($14,982.51). In other Cohort news, insider Simon Walther sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 836 ($11.02), for a total transaction of £11,361.24 ($14,982.51). Also, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 19,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 808 ($10.66), for a total value of £155,329.92 ($204,839.67). 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cohort

(Get Free Report)

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.