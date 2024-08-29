Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (LON:CBKD) Trading Down 0.2%

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (LON:CBKD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.67 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.69 ($0.02). 3,296,672 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 3,206,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.69 ($0.02).

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of £49.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.54.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE. provides financial products and services in Egypt. The company operates in four segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management. It offers current and saving accounts, business accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; car, personal, travel, solar, education, and overdraft loans; fund investment management; mortgages services; and insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.