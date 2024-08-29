Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (LON:CBKD) Trading Down 0.2%

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (LON:CBKD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.67 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.69 ($0.02). 3,296,672 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 3,206,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.69 ($0.02).
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of £49.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.54.
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Company Profile
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE. provides financial products and services in Egypt. The company operates in four segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management. It offers current and saving accounts, business accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; car, personal, travel, solar, education, and overdraft loans; fund investment management; mortgages services; and insurance products.
