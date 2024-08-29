Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Gap Down to $17.32

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.32, but opened at $16.93. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP shares last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 125,614 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Down 3.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,257,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,319 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.5% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,465,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 8.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,453,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 108,500 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 2.2% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 979,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,759 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 698.7% during the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 905,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 792,276 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

