Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $10.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.90.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.60 to $13.70 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

NYSE CCU opened at $11.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.90. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $15.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

