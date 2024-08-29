Comparing HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) & CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) and HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CleanSpark and HIVE Digital Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 1 5 0 2.83 HIVE Digital Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

CleanSpark presently has a consensus price target of $18.97, suggesting a potential upside of 75.45%. HIVE Digital Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 80.25%. Given HIVE Digital Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HIVE Digital Technologies is more favorable than CleanSpark.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

43.1% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of CleanSpark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CleanSpark and HIVE Digital Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark 22.41% -6.30% -5.81% HIVE Digital Technologies -44.73% -28.52% -22.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CleanSpark and HIVE Digital Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $342.81 million 7.19 -$136.59 million N/A N/A HIVE Digital Technologies $123.14 million 3.05 -$51.21 million ($0.59) -5.41

HIVE Digital Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CleanSpark.

Risk and Volatility

CleanSpark has a beta of 4.21, meaning that its share price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HIVE Digital Technologies has a beta of 3.52, meaning that its share price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CleanSpark beats HIVE Digital Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

