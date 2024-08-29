Compass (NYSE:COMP) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.24. 499,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,520,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COMP. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Gordon Haskett raised Compass from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Compass in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

Compass Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Compass had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 27,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $115,358.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,836.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 55,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $329,175.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,824.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 27,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $115,358.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,836.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,062,178 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,875 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

