CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Trading Down 0.5%

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €15.28 ($16.98) and last traded at €15.40 ($17.11). 116,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 68,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.48 ($17.20).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $796.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.