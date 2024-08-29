Conflux Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $591.93 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $591.93 million and $28.79 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,153.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.96 or 0.00544282 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00105425 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.88 or 0.00273663 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00031167 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00037347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00071203 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,037,325,557 coins and its circulating supply is 4,337,322,601 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,037,018,495.59 with 4,337,018,479.76 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.13305147 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 176 active market(s) with $32,041,048.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.