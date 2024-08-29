Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $238.60. 57,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,175. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922 over the last three months. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.