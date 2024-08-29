Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) Shares Down 0.3%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €59.40 ($66.00) and last traded at €59.82 ($66.47). 90,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €59.98 ($66.64).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €62.78.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Further Reading

