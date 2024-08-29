Contrasting adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) & Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL)

Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) and adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fitell and adidas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Fitell alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fitell $3.87 million 51.08 -$1.59 million N/A N/A adidas $23.19 billion 2.09 -$81.17 million $0.42 300.67

Fitell has higher earnings, but lower revenue than adidas.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fitell N/A N/A N/A adidas 1.10% 3.75% 1.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Fitell and adidas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.1% of Fitell shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fitell and adidas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fitell 0 0 0 0 N/A adidas 0 0 4 0 3.00

Summary

adidas beats Fitell on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fitell

(Get Free Report)

Fitell Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment for personal training studios and commercial gyms chains in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company sells fitness equipment, including home gym and commercial strength-training equipment; and cardio equipment, such as rowing machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, and other related products under the Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX brand names. It is also involved in the boutique fitness clubs licensing business. The company sells its products through its online website and offline business, such as phone, e-mail, and showroom sales. Fitell Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Taren Point, Australia. Fitell Corporation is a subsidiary of SKMA Capital and Investment Ltd.

About adidas

(Get Free Report)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand. It sells its products through its own retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as adidas-Salomon AG and changed its name to adidas AG in June 2006. adidas AG was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Fitell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.