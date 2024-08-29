Contrasting Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT) and Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI)

Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT – Get Free Report) and Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pixie Dust Technologies and Vivani Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixie Dust Technologies N/A N/A N/A Vivani Medical N/A -93.91% -47.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pixie Dust Technologies and Vivani Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixie Dust Technologies $993.02 million 0.02 -$14.45 million N/A N/A Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$25.65 million ($0.50) -2.64

Analyst Ratings

Pixie Dust Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pixie Dust Technologies and Vivani Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixie Dust Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vivani Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pixie Dust Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $5.21, suggesting a potential upside of 297.71%. Given Pixie Dust Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pixie Dust Technologies is more favorable than Vivani Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Pixie Dust Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Vivani Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 55.6% of Vivani Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pixie Dust Technologies beats Vivani Medical on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pixie Dust Technologies

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc., a technology company, focuses on personal care and diversity, and workspace and digital transformation businesses primarily in Japan. It offers SonoRepro, an ultrasonic non-contact vibrotactile stimulation scalp care device; VUEVO, a series of directional voice arrival detection devices for individuals with deaf and hard-of-hearing; and kikippa, an acoustic stimulation device functioning as a desk-top speaker. The company also provides iwasemi, a sound-absorbing or sound-proofing material for architectural and interior design firms; hackke, a location positioning technology; KOTOWARI, a technology offering spatial analysis data; and magickiri, a planning services and monitoring service, which monitors human behavior and analyzes the customer's environment on the customer's behalf. In addition, it operates Pixie Nest, a membership forum, which hosts meetings and distributes information to facilitate solving social issues. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

