Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $110.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.61.

COO stock traded up $10.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.77. The stock had a trading volume of 752,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $75.93 and a 1-year high of $105.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average of $94.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 543 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

