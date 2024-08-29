Crew Capital Management Ltd. Has $7.33 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 5.9% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.9% in the second quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 34.5% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 19,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 22,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $822.11, for a total transaction of $18,255,774.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,401,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,896,942,664.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,120,089 shares of company stock valued at $990,278,343 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.76.

Shares of LLY traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $952.81. 2,199,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $516.57 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $887.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $816.72. The company has a market capitalization of $905.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

