Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
