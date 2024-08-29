Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:CRT)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CRT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.85. 5,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,691. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $59.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.54.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

