CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 395,214 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 219,239 shares.The stock last traded at $17.80 and had previously closed at $18.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.66 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Equities analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

