CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $330.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.31.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $12.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $277.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,375,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 522.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $145.38 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $308.66 and its 200 day moving average is $319.21.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.