Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) Trading Down 12.7%

Shares of Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Free Report) dropped 12.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Cuentas Trading Down 12.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29. The stock has a market cap of $546,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.51.

Cuentas Company Profile

Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile financial, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications, Wholesale Telecommunication services, and Digital Products and General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Cards.

