Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) Trading Up 1.1%

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60. 499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 8,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Cullman Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.03.

Get Cullman Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cullman Bancorp stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Cullman Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cullman Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullman Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.