DA Davidson Raises Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $250.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRM. Mizuho decreased their target price on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.65.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $257.54. 7,250,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,565,908. The company has a market cap of $249.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.63.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total value of $1,104,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $30,912,044.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total transaction of $1,104,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,912,044.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total transaction of $1,060,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,964 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,647. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 186.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

