Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Update

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 805,600 shares, a growth of 179.6% from the July 31st total of 288,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,028.0 days.
Dai-ichi Life Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DCNSF remained flat at $25.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.87. Dai-ichi Life has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $30.00.
About Dai-ichi Life
