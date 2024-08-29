Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Update

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 805,600 shares, a growth of 179.6% from the July 31st total of 288,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,028.0 days.

Dai-ichi Life Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCNSF remained flat at $25.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.87. Dai-ichi Life has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

About Dai-ichi Life

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, provides insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities.

