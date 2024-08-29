Daniel Joseph Mccarthy Sells 23,693 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 23,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $731,876.77. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 198,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,210.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Shares of EVH stock opened at $30.85 on Thursday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $647.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,313,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,584,000 after buying an additional 4,073,959 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Evolent Health by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,736,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,759,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 35.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,376 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,675,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,400 shares during the last quarter.

EVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

