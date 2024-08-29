DAO Maker Price Reaches $0.31 (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $77.21 million and $4.64 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000521 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 277,703,321 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,926,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$DAO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DAO Maker platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate the formation and growth of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Created by founders Christoph Zaknun and Giorgio Marciano, the platform addresses the complex challenges of creating and managing DAOs by offering a suite of tools for blockchain integration, governance, and community engagement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

