Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, an increase of 321.2% from the July 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Decibel Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DBCCF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,694. Decibel Cannabis has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

