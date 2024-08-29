Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, an increase of 321.2% from the July 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Decibel Cannabis Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DBCCF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,694. Decibel Cannabis has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.
Decibel Cannabis Company Profile
