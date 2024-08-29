DeepOnion 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.50 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0308 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00075365 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00018652 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007803 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

