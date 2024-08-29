Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $24-25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.60 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.55-8.05 EPS.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.74. 19,570,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,230,156. The company has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.10.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays raised Dell Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.