Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 84.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,008,000 after buying an additional 5,914,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,056,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 96.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,487,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,057,000 after buying an additional 1,219,074 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $41.56. 8,814,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,490,104. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

