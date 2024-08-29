Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Position Trimmed by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.54. 2,191,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,450,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

