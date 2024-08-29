Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Down 94.1% in August

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the July 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Deswell Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

DSWL traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,360. Deswell Industries has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.

Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter.

Deswell Industries Dividend Announcement

Deswell Industries Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

