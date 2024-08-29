Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF) Short Interest Up 156.8% in August

Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,000 shares, an increase of 156.8% from the July 31st total of 139,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 89.5 days.

Deterra Royalties Stock Up 14.3 %

Deterra Royalties stock traded up C$0.35 on Thursday, reaching C$2.81. 2,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445. Deterra Royalties has a twelve month low of C$2.40 and a twelve month high of C$3.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.06.

Deterra Royalties Company Profile

Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. The company is also involved in the management and growth of a portfolio of royalty assets across bulk commodities, base, and battery metals. It holds interest in a portfolio of six royalties over the Mining Area C, Yoongarillup/Yalyalup, Eneabba, Wonnerup, and St Ives.

