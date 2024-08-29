Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.63

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.63 and last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 81781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $141.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $30.56 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.