Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,892 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.87. 842,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,077,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.54. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

