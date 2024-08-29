Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.85.

FANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 296,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,407,000 after purchasing an additional 92,213 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,919 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,514 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 16,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $194.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.11 and a 200 day moving average of $195.19. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $143.08 and a 12 month high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $2.34 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.