DigiByte (DGB) Price Reaches $0.0065 on Top Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. DigiByte has a market cap of $111.76 million and $5.47 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,060.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.70 or 0.00544698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009896 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00105511 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.37 or 0.00274923 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00031193 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00037151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00071278 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,219,011,862 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

