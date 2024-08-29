Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Shares Down 0.5%

Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9 – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.30 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20.30 ($0.27). Approximately 519,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,517,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.40 ($0.27).
Digital 9 Infrastructure Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 21.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £173.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,010.00.
Digital 9 Infrastructure Company Profile
Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.
