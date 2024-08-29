Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 10th

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Dividend 15 Split Price Performance
Shares of TSE DFN traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 592,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,787. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.33, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$653.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.73. Dividend 15 Split has a 12-month low of C$2.94 and a 12-month high of C$5.70.
About Dividend 15 Split
